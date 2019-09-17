Board for Certification of Genealogists Elects 2019-2020 Officers

September 17, 2019

The following announcement was written by the Board for Certification of Genealogists :

At its semi-annual meeting held 7 September 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Board of Trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) elected officers for the coming year. Elected were:

LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG, CGL

    • President LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, JD, LLM, CG, CGL
    • Vice-President Angela Packer McGhie, CG
    • Secretary Debbie Parker Wayne, CG, CGL
    • Treasurer Scott Wilds, CG
    • Executive Committee Member at Large Laurel T. Baty, CG
    • Executive Committee Member at Large Sara Anne Scribner, CG

Continuing as trustees for the coming year are Jeanne Larzalere Bloom, CG; Stefani Evans, CG; Patricia Lee Hobbs, CG; David S. Ouimette, CG, CGL; Nancy A. Peters, CG, CGL; Allen R. Peterson, CG, AG; Judy G. Russell, JD, CG, CGL; Richard G. Sayre, CG, CGL, FUGA; and Karen Stanbary, CG. Michael S. Ramage, JD, CG, continues as General Counsel to the Board, and Rebecca Whitman Koford, CG, CGL, continues as Executive Director.

Incoming president LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson presented retiring president Rick Sayre with a certificate of appreciation for his service. At the close of the meeting, Rick Sayre presented certificates of appreciation to Morrison D. “Toby” Webb, CG, retiring trustee, Laurel T. Baty, outgoing Vice-President, LaBrenda Garrett-Nelson, outgoing Treasurer, and outgoing executive committee at-large members Judy G. Russell and Nancy A. Peters.

