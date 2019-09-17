Hong Kong’s Packed “Vertical Graveyards” on Hillsides

With space at a premium in the densely packed city, Hong Kong cemeteries are built into the surrounding mountains in an almost vertical fashion. Many of these terraced burial sites were built in the 1980s as a last-ditch effort to create more space in a city that is running out of places to bury the dead.

In fact, the government highly encourages cremation for these reasons, with 90% of the deceased in Hong Kong taking that path in 2013. Still, as Chinese customs call for loved ones to be buried close to their native land, people are desperate to ensure their family members have a proper resting place.

Finbarr Fallon is a photographer known for his architectural imagery. In his long-term photography project Dead Space, he uses his architectural sensibilities to create evocative imagery. In this set of twelve photographs, shot over the course of five years, Fallon immortalizes Hong Kong’s vertical graveyards. You can view his pictures at https://mymodernmet.com/finbarr-fallon-hong-kong-graveyards/.