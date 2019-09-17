New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added over 1 million new, free, historical records this week from 1917-1918 WWI Draft Registration Cards. Other countries include Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Germany, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, and the United States.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012
|6,914
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Manitoba, Church Records, 1800-1959
|2,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|407
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|222
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|717
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957
|1,139,986
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Caserta, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1866
|613
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|1,948,019
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|141,170
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|20,158
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911
|531
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940
|7,407
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|109,570
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|82,110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware, Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934
|4,024
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|10,244
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records
|14
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001
|9,146
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909
|179
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960
|35,604
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|2,904
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|192,073
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States World War I Draft Registration Cards, 1917-1918
|1,850,434
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866
|141,750
|0
|New indexed records collection
