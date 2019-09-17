New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added over 1 million new, free, historical records this week from 1917-1918 WWI Draft Registration Cards. Other countries include Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Germany, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, and the United States.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012 6,914 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Manitoba, Church Records, 1800-1959 2,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 407 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 222 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 717 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records,   1704-1957 1,139,986 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Caserta, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1866 613 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 1,948,019 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 141,170 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 20,158 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911 531 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Soldier Personal Service Files, 1835-1940 7,407 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 109,570 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 82,110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware, Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934 4,024 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 10,244 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records 14 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001 9,146 0 New indexed records collection
United States North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909 179 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960 35,604 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 2,904 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 192,073 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States World War I Draft Registration Cards, 1917-1918 1,850,434 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866 141,750 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

