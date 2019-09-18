Register for RootsTech/Salt Lake City 2020

The largest genealogy conference in the world will happen almost before we know it: February 26–29, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Registration is now open. Here is an announcement received from Jen Allen, Event Director for the RootsTech/Salt Lake City event:

Brace yourself: registration for RootsTech 2020 is open! This really is one of my favorite days of the year because it means that we’re only a few months away from everyone’s favorite four-day family history party! And seriously, this is going to be the one family history event you don’t want to miss.

I hope you’ll join us February 26–29, 2020, at the Salt Palace. Here’s a few more updates:

Register by October 11 to take advantage of early bird pricing. Four-day passes are only $169, and one-day passes are only $99. Secure your spot early and save money!

RootsTech 2020 marks 10 years of the event (I know—I can’t believe it, either). So to celebrate, we’re pulling out all the stops and introducing a brand new theme: The Story of YOU.