Genealogist-on-Demand: Virtual Consultation Service announced by Legacy Tree Genealogists

Legacy Tree Genealogists is a well known and highly respected genealogy research company. Now the company has announced expansion into a slightly different service for genealogists. The following announcement was written by Legacy Tree Genealogists:

[SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, September 19, 2019] – Legacy Tree Genealogists, the world’s leading genealogy research firm, announced today the launch of a new service—45-minute, virtual one-on-one consultations with a professional genealogist. At only 100 USD, these consultations provide users with a cost-effective resource to have their research questions answered in real-time by a professional genealogist, from the comfort of their own home.

Users have the option to schedule either a DNA Consultation with a genetic genealogist who can explain their DNA test results, or a Genealogy Consultation with access to one of their worldwide researchers with expertise in regions around the globe, including England, Ireland, Scotland, and Australia.

“We recognize that not everyone interested in learning more about their personal family history may have the budget, or the need, for in-depth research services,” said Legacy Tree president, Jessica Taylor. “Many people enjoy the challenge that genealogy research can provide, but may benefit from having a professional genealogist provide them with research strategies that will help them extend their family history even further. These consultations are the perfect solution.”

Tailored to your specific research questions, the one-on-one consultations are conducted utilizing screen sharing technology that allows the user to share documents, records, or DNA results with the genealogist in a secure, virtual environment.

“We pride ourselves on being innovators within the industry, and will continue to lead out on ensuring everyone has access to professional genealogy research assistance and can experience the satisfaction that comes from connecting with ones’ roots,” said Taylor.

Legacy Tree will continue to expand its consultation offerings to include additional regions in the near future in order to continue to serve the global genealogy community.

About Legacy Tree Genealogists

Legacy Tree Genealogists is the world’s leading genealogy research firm. Founded in 2004, the mission of the company is to bridge the divide between clients and their ancestors, helping them discover their roots and personal history. Legacy Trees’ team of professional genealogists search the world for answers and find the un-findable. Based near the world’s largest family history library in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, Legacy Tree has developed a network of professional researchers and archives around the globe. Visit https://legacytree.com.