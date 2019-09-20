Association of Professional Genealogists Announces Staff Changes

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

Names Seema-Jayne Berquist Kenney as Coordinator for 2021 Professional Management Conference

APG Thanks Annette Burke Lyttle for her Service to the Field’s Premier Professional Genealogy Conference

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 19 September 2019—The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) today announced the appointment of Seema-Jayne Kenney as coordinator for the 2021 Professional Management Conference (PMC). Kenney, of Upton Massachusetts, joins Judy Nimer Muhn, in rotating coordination of this premier event for professional genealogists. Kenney is a researcher and speaker, who has served on the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium planning committee and is certified through the Birren Center as an Autobiography Consultant and through Legacy Stories as a Legacy Planner.

Annette Burke Lyttle, the PMC Coordinator since 2017, is retiring from the position after this year.“We thank Annette for her dedication in making PMC a success, culminating in this year’s event that celebrates APG’s 40th anniversary,” said APG President Billie Stone Fogarty. “And we welcome Seema-Jayne Kenney to the PMC team. Having two professionals in the PMC coordinator role addresses the overlapping timeline of organizing an annual event, while augmenting the benefits of their combined know-how, creativity, and experience.”

Kenney has a background in software instruction and is a professional genealogist and speaker. She holds a certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University and has completed the ProGen Study Group course. “Attending the PMC in Washington, DC was a wonderful experience. I hope to provide future attendees the same quality education and wonderful networking experience that I enjoyed,” said Kenney. “I’ve learned a great deal working on the New England Regional Conference and I hope to bring that experience to the PMC team.”

About APG PMC

The 21st annual APG PMC, honoring APG’s 40th anniversary, is being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, this week. Session information can be found at https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html. Join the APG PMC discussion on our Facebook or LinkedIn sites, or on Twitter using hashtag #APGen. APG is in the early stages of planning the 2020 and 2021 APG PMC.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents nearly 3,000 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada, and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.