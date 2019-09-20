Association of Professional Genealogists Awards Members for Contributions to the Organization and Profession; Announces Golden Chapter Award

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, and WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 19 September 2019 − The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) honored several members for their achievements and service to the profession at its 2019 Professional Management Conference (PMC) in Salt Lake City, Utah. APG President Billie Stone Fogarty presented the awards at today’s opening session of the PMC.

The Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy was presented to Paula Stuart Warren, CG.® The award recognizes exemplary professionalism and continuing encouragement to other professional genealogists. A past officer of APG, Paula is an educator, lecturer, author, and institute course coordinator. She is a past recipient of the APG Grahame T. Smallwood Award of Merit and, in 2011, was named a Fellow by the Utah Genealogical Association. She has served on the boards of the Minnesota Genealogical Society and the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) and, in 2017, received the FGS Loretto D. Szucs Service Award. She is the author of Your Guide to the Family History Library and Minnesota Genealogical Reference Guide and of numerous articles on various research facilities and types of records.

J. Mark Lowe, CG, FUGA, was awarded APG’s Honorary Life Membership for his service to the organization. Mark is a past APG President and a winner of the APG Smallwood Award. A Fellow in the Utah Genealogical Association (UGA), he is an instructor at genealogy institutes including UGA’s Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy (SLIG) and the Institute for Genealogical & Historical Research (IGHR). He has written articles for genealogy journals and contributes a weekly local history column for the Robertson County [Tennessee] Times.

Connie Lenzen, CG, FNGS, received the APG Professional Achievement Award, which recognizes exceptional professional achievement and ethical behavior with contributions to the field of genealogy. A researcher, educator, author, and volunteer, Connie was chosen for the award for her impact on genealogy in Oregon, as well as in the U.S. She is a past president for the Board for Certification of Genealogists, a past president for the APG Oregon Chapter, an instructor for the Boston University Genealogy Certificate Program, and authored Research in Oregon, 2nd edition. She was awarded Fellowship in the National Genealogical Society and the 2010 President’s Citation for “Outstanding and Continuing Contributions to the Society.”

Other APG awards included:

Association of Professional Genealogists Quarterly (APGQ) Excellence Award – Ian Watson, PhD, for “Sell It or Give It Away? Open Access or Closed?” June 2018 issue.

The APG Golden Chapter Award – Heartland Chapter for assistance with the 2018 APG PMC.

A Certificate of Appreciation went to Melissa Johnson, CG, for serving as APGQ Reviews Editor for the past 11 years.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of APG at the conference this week, we are reminded that our field has moved forward only due to the work and devotion of those who have given freely of their time and expertise,” said APG President Billie Stone Fogarty. “We are proud of the award winners and thank them for their service to APG and to the field.”

APG also awarded the Past President Award to Billie Stone Fogarty, who leaves office at the end of the year after serving for four years. Incoming president David McDonald, presented the award, noting, “Billie’s selfless dedication to our craft and to our field is an inspiration to professionals and aspiring genealogists of all kinds. These past four years have been challenging, and her steady hand has been consistent in keeping this Association flourishing. We are all in her debt for a job well-done.”

