Centuries-Old Mystery Notebook Dating Back to the 16th Century, Returned to New Forest Church in Hampshire, England

A hand-written notebook has been returned to its place of origin. If you have ancestors in Minstead or Lyndhurst, Hampshire, you probably will be interested in the book’s contents.

The book has the year 1532 on the vellum cover, but contains references to births, deaths and marriages in Minstead and Lyndhurst throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, along with other notes.

The Reverend David Potterton said the book was a “real treasure” and looked to have been used by successive curates – junior members of the clergy – in the parish. “It’s enormously helpful and valuable and we’re really grateful for it.”

You can read the full story in an article in the BBC News web site at: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-49729511.

My thanks to newsletter reader Mike Mallett for telling me about this story.