FamilySearch Announces New Records from the United Kingdom

The following is an announcement written by FamilySearch:

We are excited to announce that more record collections from the United Kingdom have newly become available and have been added to the FamilySearch library! We hope that these records will help you feel more in touch with a section of history, and we especially hope that they will open doors for you as you continue to research your family roots. Some of these collections include the following:

These record collections cover an interesting and eventful period in British history. As a result, they contain information about some of the United Kingdom’s most prominent men and women, including artists, explorers, politicians, and even royalty! Beyond learning about your own family ties, you can use these records to learn about these individuals and what your ancestors may have experienced during this time of their lives.

For example, you can now view information about Queen Victoria and her family that was recorded in the 1851 census. And you can also find the baptismal record of Charles Dickens in some of the parish records that have now become available. These records collections also include information about figures such as Florence Nightingale, Sir Winston Churchill, and others.

Visit our website to see even more famous British, some of whom you may be related to! Once you start to build out your family tree on FamilySearch.org, this website can show you connections to ancestors included in these records, as well as 18 famous people who they may have talked about or read about in the newspapers. Once you begin creating a family tree, we can send you hints about matching records to help you discover more ancestors. If you’re a bit of a history buff, these records can be a great place to start perusing information. Or if you were feeling stuck in your United Kingdom family history research, these records might be your chance to push past barriers and discover more about your English heritage.

In any case, we wish you happy hunting!