More than 500 Family Members in China gather for a Family Photo

September 20, 2019

Now this was a successful family reunion!

More than 500 members of the Ren family gathered together for a reunion and a group photo several months in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang to celebrate the completion of the family tree. The gathering was in celebration of the publication of updated family tree records that documents 2,000 LIVING relatives.

That’s a lot of cousins!

The assembled crowd was so large they had to use a drone in order to include everyone in one photograph.

“One reason was to understand where our descendants have spread to, where they have ended up and where they live, to account to our ancestors,” Village Chief Ren Tuanjie said. “And another reason was also to let descendants all over the country know their roots, so that wherever they go they will not forget where they come from.”

You can read more in article in the China News Asia web sire at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190920.

