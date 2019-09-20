New Cumberland Parish Records and DC Thomson Staff War Photos available to search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Here’s what’s new this Findmypast Friday

Scotland, Forfarshire (Angus), Dundee, D C Thomson Staff War Album 1939-1945

Search through this unique collection of vivid portrait images of men and women employed with DC Thomson in Dundee, who volunteered to serve during the Second World War. DC Thomson, the long established Dundee based publishing company, is the parent company of Findmypast. DC Thomson is best known for publishing The Evening Telegraph, The Dundee Courier, The Dandy and the longest running British children’s comic, the Beano.

Most of the staff depicted were employed at the Meadowside headquarters, which is still in operation today. The photo album contains each employee’s date of enlistment, name, notable details, and most have an accompanying photograph, many in uniform. A number of those listed were sadly captured, went missing or were killed.

Cumberland Baptisms

Did your ancestors live on the Scottish border? Search over 76,000 Cumberland baptisms to find out. These transcripts and images of original documents include a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, baptism place, residence, parents’ names and father’s occupation.

This collection has been provided by the College of Arms.

The College of Arms is the official heraldic authority for England, Wales, Northern Ireland and much of the Commonwealth including Australia and New Zealand. The records cover the parishes of Dacre, Dalston, Great Orton, Holme Cultram, Kirkoswald, Lamplugh, Lanercost, Millom, Penrith, Skelton, Whicham and Wigton.

Cumberland Marriages

Add new branches to your family tree with over 37,000 new parish marriages. Each result includes both a transcript and image of the original document. The details listed include the date of the marriage and where it took place as well as the ages, residences and father’s names of both the bride and groom.

This collection has been provided by the College of Arms and covers the parishes of Crosthwaite, Dacre, Dalston, Great Orton, Holme Cultram, Kirkoswald, Lamplugh, Lanercost, Millom, Penrith, Skelton, Whicham and Wigton.

Cumberland Burials

Discover the final resting place of your Cumberland ancestors with more than 61,000 new burial records. These transcripts and images will reveal a combination of your ancestors’ burial date, burial place and residence at time of death.

These College of Arms records cover the parishes of Crosthwaite, Dacre, Dalston, Great Orton, Holme Cultram, Kirkoswald, Lamplugh, Lanercost, Millom, Penrith, Skelton, Whicham, Wigton.

United States Directories & Almanacs

110 Ohio directories have been added to our collection of United States directories & almanacs. These records, dating from the 1700s to the 1900s, are a great way to discover your ancestor’s address and occupation or explore the history of your home.

Almanacs and directories are an excellent resource for anyone researching their family history and want to understand more about their ancestor’s life. They provide insights into when the courts would sit and the presiding judge, as well as full listings of notable individuals, business owners, trades people, civil servants, church leaders, school teachers and much more. Furthermore, you can explore the history of your home by searching the publications by address, where you may discover previous proprietors.

These directories are a good substitute for the 1890 Census for the United States that was lost to fire.

International Records – Ukraine

Does a branch of your family tree have roots in the Ukraine? Search over 14,000 transcripts of births and baptisms spanning the years 1784 to 1879 to discover important dates, locations and parents’ names. These International Genealogical Index records will also generate hints against any names stored in your Findmypast family tree.

British and Irish Newspaper Update

96,352 new pages are available to search this week including two brand new Scottish titles – the West Lothian Courier and the Irvine Times.

We also have extensive additions to our specialist Scottish farming title the North British Agriculturalist as well as new recent additions to the Irvine Herald, Wishaw Press, and Montrose Standard, Aberdeen Press & Journal and to the Aberdeen Evening Express.