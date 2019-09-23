Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. You will notice that this week’s email looks radically different from the previous Plus Edition email messages you have received. It is even different from last week’s (experimental) email message. I hope you will like the changes but, if not, please let me know.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Genealogy Record Keeping in the Post-PC World

Register for RootsTech/Salt Lake City 2020

Utah Adds More Privacy to Family Information Submitted to Online Genealogy and DNA Web Sites

Czech Republic National Museum is Searching for Early Czech Sound Recordings in the US

Brazil Records First-Ever Blockchain Birth Certificate

Genealogist-on-Demand: Virtual Consultation Service announced by Legacy Tree Genealogists

Hong Kong’s Packed “Vertical Graveyards” on Hillsides

Centuries-Old Mystery Notebook Dating Back to the 16th Century, Returned to New Forest Church in Hampshire, England

Follow-Up to Another “Interesting” Obituary about Joseph Heller, Jr.

Gramps 5.1.1 Released

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault

Nearly 37,000 Historic Photos from Central Illinois, Many Never Before Published, are now Available to Everyone with an Internet Connection, Digitally Restored and Preserved

90,000 Articles Published on the Free FamilySearch Wiki

FamilySearch Announces New Records from the United Kingdom

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 September 2019

New Cumberland Parish Records and DC Thomson Staff War Photos available to search this Findmypast Friday

More than 500 Family Members in China gather for a Family Photo

Dirk Weissleder elected new General Secretary of the World Federation of Genealogy and Heraldry (CIGH)

Ontario Genealogical Society Presents Peter Wilson with the Society’s Award of Merit

Board for Certification of Genealogists Elects 2019-2020 Officers

Association of Professional Genealogists Announces Staff Changes

Association of Professional Genealogists Awards Members for Contributions to the Organization and Profession; Announces Golden Chapter Award

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

