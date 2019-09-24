“A New Leaf”, A new Television Series by Ancestry® to debut on NBC this Fall

From the Ancestry.com Blog:

“Set your DVRs and mark your calendars — we have a new television show debuting on NBC!

“We heard your feedback: You love “Who Do You Think You Are?” – but also want to see everyday people embark on journeys of personal discovery too. So, we bring you – “A New Leaf”!

“Each week ‘A New Leaf’ will follow people on the cusp of key life inflection points, who using family history, genealogy, and sometimes AncestryDNA® analysis will go on a journey of self-discovery and learn from the past while looking to the future. In partnership with Ancestry, Fuentes will join families as they learn the importance of appreciating and understanding their family history and ancestors in order to make important life decisions.”

You can read more in the Ancestry.com Blog at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190924b.