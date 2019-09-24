From an article in the reddit web site:

“Four years ago I decided that I should try and digitally archive my family’s photo collection dating from mid-nineteenth century up to today. It was a painstaking process but I learnt a lot doing it which may be useful for anyone else looking to attempt something similar. I used an iMac for this process and IMO it is the best tool for the job, but I am sure something similar could be done on another system.

“The vast majority of photos between 1850 and 2000 were still in a physical format, either prints or slides. And the photos since 2000 are largely digital already. I decided to start with the digital photos as I could make a big impact relatively quickly. My original photos were in folders like “Helen wedding”, “Scotland Holiday 2010”. I thought long and hard about how to organise them coming up with all sorts of incredibly specific ways of doing it before hitting on the solution; put them all in one folder. All 26,000 of them. So I went from having photos in a couple of hundred different folders to just one.”

Another quote from later in the article:

“Once this was complete I had a full record of 19,000 photos of my whole family for 150 years and right around the globe and by uploading them from Photos to iCloud they are all with me everywhere I go in a portable easily searchable format. The earliest photo on my phone is dated 1853.

“Archiving It is now essential that all this work is safely backed up.”

This lengthy article is full of ideas about organizing and storing digital copies of family photographs. If you have an interest in this topic, you will want to read How to Digitize and Archive Your Entire Family Photo Collection at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190924.