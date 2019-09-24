MyHeritage LIVE 2019 Lectures Are Now Online

The second annual user conference, MyHeritage LIVE 2019 in Amsterdam, was a huge success with attendees from 30 countries around the world plus thousands more who attended virtually by watching live videos on the internet of many of the presentations as they happened. Many of the lectures from the conference were recorded and are now available online.

The sessions, presented by world-renowned experts and valued MyHeritage staff, are now available on MyHeritage Education. If you missed the conference or the live stream, now’s your chance to take advantage of these fantastic recordings for free.

You can learn more in the MyHeritage Blog at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/09/myheritage-live-2019-lectures-now-online/. That article also has links to all of the available video presentations that are now available online in MyHeritage Education.