New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 23 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:FamilySearch.org added over 13 million new, free, unindexed digital images of historical Italian records this week. Other indexed records include areas from Brazil, Germany, Peru, South Africa and the United States, including Alabama and Kansas.Click here to search over 8 billion free names and record images catalogued on FamilySearch.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 162,706 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995 199 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930 1,045,113 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939 383,480 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Avellino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1947 0 3,099,458 Added images to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Belluno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1815 0 43,298 New browsable image collection.
Italy Italy, Caserta, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1866 0 4,543,698 Added images to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Matera, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1925 0 1,323,614 New browsable image collection.
Italy Italy, Verona, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1630-1942 0 2,796,910 New browsable image collection.
Italy Italy, Vicenza, Bassano del Grappa, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1871-1942 0 1,637,660 Added images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 0 175,257 Added images to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911 154,091 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916 30,070 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982 87,928 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Census, 1880 0 13 Added images to an existing collection
United States United States, Cemetery Abstracts 179,757 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

