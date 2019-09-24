New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 23 September 2019

|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|162,706
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Civil Registration, 1925-1995
|199
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930
|1,045,113
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939
|383,480
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Avellino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1947
|0
|3,099,458
|Added images to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Belluno, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1815
|0
|43,298
|New browsable image collection.
|Italy
|Italy, Caserta, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1866
|0
|4,543,698
|Added images to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Matera, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1925
|0
|1,323,614
|New browsable image collection.
|Italy
|Italy, Verona, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1630-1942
|0
|2,796,910
|New browsable image collection.
|Italy
|Italy, Vicenza, Bassano del Grappa, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1871-1942
|0
|1,637,660
|Added images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|0
|175,257
|Added images to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911
|154,091
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Jefferson County Circuit Court Papers, 1870-1916
|30,070
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Grant County, Census Records, 1895-1982
|87,928
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Census, 1880
|0
|13
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Cemetery Abstracts
|179,757
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
