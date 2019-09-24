Thousands of Free Historic Photographs Online

Sometimes you can find valuable gems in unexpected places. One example is the UnSplash web site.

According to Wikipedia:

“Unsplash is a website dedicated to sharing stock photography under the Unsplash license. The website claims over 110,000 contributing photographers and generates more than 9 billion photo impressions per month on their growing library of over 810,000 photos.[1] Unsplash has been cited as one of the world’s leading photography websites by Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, CNET, Medium and The Next Web.”

I am amazed at the many photos about all sort of topics that may be found on UnSplash.com. Best of all, you may download and use the photos for all sorts of purposes free of charge.

For instance, while looking for photos I could use in this genealogy newsletter, I went to https://unsplash.com and entered a search for “Ellis Island.”

The site then displayed dozens of photos that are related in some way to Ellis Island. Some of them were modern photographs, obviously taken within the past few years. However, intermixed with them were dozens of historic photos that apparently were taken soon after the immigration center opened in 1892 or in the early 20th century. Here is one example:

I had to shrink the above photo in order to make it fit in the eogn.com web site. You can click on the above photo to view the full-sized version. I suspect you will be pleased with the detailed full-sized photo.

This is but one example of one search on UnSplash.com. You can find all sorts of topics covered, both historic and for other topics. You probably won’t find photographs of your ancestors although that is theoretically possible. For instance, if you are a descendant of Robert W Knox, you will be very interested in this photo of his World War I identity card:

(Click on the above photo to view a larger version)

Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash

Another photo that really interested me is that of a Volkswagen that appears to be identical to one that I owned many years ago. The color and even the roof rack look identical to the one I owned so I saved it in my family photos with a notation that it is not my original VW but what appears to be my Volkswagen’s identical twin.

(Click on the above photo to view a larger version)

I could spend many hours on the UnSplash.com web site. In fact, I did just that today!

To quote Forrest Gump: “Life is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get”. The same is true of UnSplash.com. Try it. You may be surprised.