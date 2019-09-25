Map of Scots Women Accused of Witchcraft published for First Time

If you have one of these ladies in your family tree, you have an “interesting” family history! A map that tracks more than 3,000 Scots women who were accused of being witches in the 16th and 17th Century has been published for the first time. The interactive document has been created by data experts at the University of Edinburgh.

It builds on the university’s breakthrough work on the Scottish Witchcraft Survey which brought to life the persecution of women during the period, with many burned at the stake or drowned. The web site allows users to move through a map of Scotland to see where the accused witches lived as well as the towns and villages where they were detained, punished and executed.

You can read more at https://tinyurl.com/eogn190925a while the map is available at: https://witches.is.ed.ac.uk/.