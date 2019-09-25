New Historical Records Added to MyHeritage in September 2019

The following announcement was written by MyHeritage:

44.4 million new records were added in the first half of September: 9.7 million from three new collections, and 34.7 million added to 6 existing collections from the Netherlands.

The new collections include a New York City Birth Index, a New York City Death Index, and the Australian World War II Nominal Roll, 1939–1945. The updates to existing Netherlands collections include Civil Deaths, Marriages, and Birth collections as well as Church Baptisms, Church Burials, and Church Marriages collections.

Here is a full breakdown of the new and updated record collections:

Collection Description Number of Records Link to Search

New York City Death Index, 1862–1948 An index to deaths recorded in New York City between 1862 and 1948. 5,317,387 records Search collection now New York City Birth Index, 1878–1909

An index to births recorded in New York City between 1878 and 1909. 2,233,470 new records Search collection now Australian World War II Nominal Roll, 1939–1945

An index of Australians who served in the Australian Army, the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force or in the merchant navy during World War II. 2,235,950 new records Search collection now Netherlands, Civil Deaths, 1811-1965 An index to civil death records from throughout the Netherlands from 1811-1965. 11,545,542 new records were added for a total of 41,415,249 records. Search collection now Netherlands, Civil Marriages, 1811-1940 An index to civil marriage records from throughout the Netherlands from 1811-1940. 8,191,981 new records were added for a total of 28,131,957 records. Search collection now Netherlands, Church Baptisms, 1580-1811

An index to baptismal records from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands from 1580- 1811. 5,845,541 new records added for a total of 23,631,397 records. Search collection now Netherlands Civil Births, 1811- 1915

An index to civil birth records from throughout the Netherlands from 1811- 1915. 5,205,680 new records were added for a total of 31,860,820 records. Search collection now Netherlands, Church Burials, 1601-1811

An index to burial records from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands from 1601- 1811. 3,280,488 new records were added for a total of 5,327,033 records. Search collection now Netherlands, Church Marriages, 1580-1811

An index to marriage records (marriage banns and marriage ceremonies) from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands from 1580- 1811. 634,386 new records were added for a total of 4,119,666 records. Search collection now

The 5,317,387 records in the New York City Death Index contains information on deaths recorded in New York City. This collection helps individuals in locating New York City death records between 1862 and 1948. It contains information on county and date of death, age at death, and certificate number.

Death certificates represent one of the key primary sources for family information. They were typically issued within days of a death and include many details about a person’s life. Frequently, they contain age, birthplace, parents’ names and birthplaces, and the cause of death.

Search New York City Death Index, 1862–1948

The 2,233,470 records in the New York City Birth Index contains information on births recorded in New York City. This collection helps individuals in locating New York City birth records between 1878 and 1909. This index contains the certificate number and information on county and date of birth.

Birth records represent one of the key primary sources for family information. They were typically issued within days of birth and contain the parents’ names at minimum. Many times they contain additional parental details, including places of birth, ages, number of children, and religious affiliation for baptism and christening records.

Search New York City Birth Index, 1878–1909

This collection of 2,235,950 records consists of the World War II Nominal Roll of Australia. The roll was created as a commemoration project for Australians who served in the Australian Army, the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, or in the merchant navy during World War II. The records contain the following searchable information on the service person: surname, given name(s), date of birth, place of birth, date of enlistment, locality on enlistment, place of enlistment, and date of discharge. The surname and given name(s) for the person’s next of kin are also given.

Search Australian World War II Nominal Roll, 1939–1945

This collection — which now totals 41,415,249 records — is an index to civil death records from throughout the Netherlands from the years 1811–1965. Records typically list the name of the deceased, age, death date, and death place. Sometimes the names of the deceased’s parents and/or spouse are also listed. Source information is provided to help locate the original record.

Civil registration — the recording of births, marriages, and deaths by civil authorities — was officially instituted in the Netherlands on March 1, 1811. However, in some areas of the Netherlands, civil records were kept as early as 1795.

Search Netherlands, Civil Deaths, 1811–1965

This collection — which now totals 28,131,957 records — is an index to civil marriage records from throughout the Netherlands from 1811–1965. Records typically list the names of the bride and groom, their birthdates and birthplaces, occupations, parents’ names, and their marriage date and place. The names of former spouses, and the names of the witnesses are also often provided.

Search Netherlands, Civil Marriages, 1811–1940

This collection — which now totals 23,631,397 records — is an index to baptismal records from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands. Records typically list each child’s name, baptism date, birth date, and parents’ names.

Church records are extremely important because they are the primary source of vital information prior to the institution of civil registration. In the Netherlands, most people attended either the Dutch Reformed or Catholic churches, but other denominations existed as well. Please see the archive list below for locality coverage. The majority of the records date between 1580 and 1811, though the extent of year coverage can vary by locality.

Search Netherlands, Church Baptisms, 1580–1811

This collection — which now totals 31,860,820 records — is an index to civil birth records from throughout the Netherlands from 1811–1915. Records typically list each child’s name, birth date and place, and parents’ names. In some cases, other information such as the names of witnesses may also be provided.

Birth record Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher

The birth record of the famous Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher is in the collection. His work often explored mathematical ideas.

He was born on June 17, 1898 in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, to George Arnold Escher, a civil engineer, and Sara Adriana Gleichman.

Search Netherlands Civil Births, 1811–1915

This collection — which now totals 5,327,033 records — is an index to burial records from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands from 1601–1811. Records typically list the name of the deceased, burial date, and burial place. In some cases, the deceased’s age, birthplace, and names of possible relatives may also be listed.

Search Netherlands, Church Burials, 1601–1811

This collection — which now totals 4,119,666 records — is an index to marriage records (marriage banns and marriage ceremonies) from various churches and localities throughout the Netherlands from 1580–1811. Records typically list the names of the bride and groom, their marriage date, residences, and religion.

Church marriage record Dutch landscape painter Jan van Goyen

Jan Josephszoon van Goyen was a well known 17th century Dutch landscape painter whose work greatly influenced the work of other landscape artists of his time. On August 5, 1618, Van Goyen married Annetje Willems van Raelst in Leiden, Netherlands. Their marriage record can be found in the Netherlands, Church Marriages, 1580–1811 collection.

Search Netherlands, Church Marriages, 1580–1811

Summary

All these newly updated collections are now available through MyHeritage SuperSearch™. Searching these records is free, but a Data or Complete subscription is required to view the records, save them to your family tree, and access Record Matches. Our Record Matching technology will get to work and notify you automatically if any of these records mention a member of your family tree. You’ll then have the ability to review the record and decide if you’d like to add the new information to your family tree.

Do you want to learn more about SuperSearch™ and Record Matching? Please visit our recently launched MyHeritage Education website where you’ll find practical tips and tricks, articles, how-to videos and more!

MyHeritage will continue to add new records to help you learn more about your ancestors’ lives and uncover your family’s past.

We hope you enjoy searching these newly updated collections. If you make any interesting new family history discoveries, let us know in the comments at https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/09/new-historical-records-added-in-september-2019/!