New Regimental Histories released on TheGenealogist

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released a set of 50 Regimental Records to join its ever-growing military records collection bringing its total coverage to over 70 different regiments.

Researchers can use the collection to follow an ancestor’s regiment, discovering the battles they took part in and trace their movements. You can also find ancestors who were mentioned in the war movement diaries or listed in the appendices of men and officers of the regiment.

This release covers records from the 17th century in the earliest incidence, for The Ancient Vellum Book of the Honourable Artillery Company 1611-1682, through to the late 1920s for The King’s Royal Rifle Corps Chronicle, 1927. There are also a large number of Regimental Histories that cover the First World War which can reveal some fascinating details for family historians tracing their ancestors in World War I.

Use these records to:

Add colour to a soldier’s story

Read the war movements of his regiment

See maps of the regiment’s progress in the theatre of war

Discover if a soldier is mentioned in the report of the action

Find if an officer or other rank is listed for receiving an Honour or an Award

Note the names of those members of the regiment wounded or killed

This expands TheGenealogist’s extensive Military records collection.

Read their article:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/using-regimental-histories-to-discover-your-ancestors-war-1187/

These records and many more are available to subscribers of TheGenealogist.co.uk