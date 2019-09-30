Announcing Genea – Your Personal Genealogy Notebook For Apple’s iOS and iPadOS Devices

Vertical Horizon has just announced the release of Genea, a genealogy notebook app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch systems. Quoting from the announcement:
Genea is your personal genealogy notebook, specifically written for genealogist.
Genea allows you to keep your notes organised and separated from your own family tree. When you find a family connection, you can easily export the note to import the information in your family tree.
- Create notes by taking pictures or writing down your findings
- Organise your notes in notebooks
- Add events like birth, marriage or immigration to your notes, and link people to the events
- Share your notes on social media
- Export your note with the linked events and people as a gedcom-file for use in your favourite family tree app
- Search on notes, events or people to quickly find possible family members and events
Genea supports English, Dutch, and French.
Genea presently is available for an introductory price of $1.99 US, a 60% discount from the standard price.
You can learn more about Genea in Apple’s iOS App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/genea/id1468873969?ls=1.
