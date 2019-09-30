Announcing Genea – Your Personal Genealogy Notebook For Apple’s iOS and iPadOS Devices

Vertical Horizon has just announced the release of Genea, a genealogy notebook app for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch systems. Quoting from the announcement:

Genea is your personal genealogy notebook, specifically written for genealogist.

Genea allows you to keep your notes organised and separated from your own family tree. When you find a family connection, you can easily export the note to import the information in your family tree.

Create notes by taking pictures or writing down your findings

Organise your notes in notebooks

Add events like birth, marriage or immigration to your notes, and link people to the events

Share your notes on social media

Export your note with the linked events and people as a gedcom-file for use in your favourite family tree app

Search on notes, events or people to quickly find possible family members and events

Genea supports English, Dutch, and French.

Genea presently is available for an introductory price of $1.99 US, a 60% discount from the standard price.

You can learn more about Genea in Apple’s iOS App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/genea/id1468873969?ls=1.