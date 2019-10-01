Launch of Genealogy Education Subscription Site: Genealogy Guys Learn

The following announcement was written by the Genealogy Guys: George G. Morgan and Drew Smith

ODESSA, Florida, Oct. 1, 2019 – Aha! Seminars, Inc., the producers of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, the Genealogy Connection podcast, and The Genealogy Guys Blog is pleased to announce the launch of Genealogy Guys Learn (genealogyguyslearn.com), a subscription-based educational website designed to provide genealogy courses and videos for researchers of all skill levels.

At its launch, Genealogy Guys Learn consists of 5 text/image-based courses on such topics as basic research, intermediate research, the Social Security Death Index, wills and probate records, and military records. Genealogy Guys Learn also contains a dozen recorded presentations by George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, including All About the U.S. Federal Census, Principles of Effective Evidence Analysis, Finding Archived Newspapers, and Organizing Your Research Process.

Another feature of the Genealogy Guys Learn website is that it provides quick access to information about books written by George G. Morgan and Drew Smith; other recommended books, quick sheets, and magazines; recommended software, hardware, and online services; and links to websites related to the content provided in the courses and videos.

“Drew Smith and I have been speaking at genealogy conferences for decades,” said George G. Morgan, president of Aha! Seminars, Inc. “But attending conferences is not always practical or within the budget for all genealogists. With the launch of Genealogy Guys Learn, we’re able to provide our affordable educational services directly to the genealogist in their own homes on their own schedules.”

The Genealogy Guys Learn website automatically keeps track of courses and videos users have viewed, so that users can see their progress at a glance. The website will be updated each month with additional content (new courses or videos), providing continuing value to the subscribers. Subscribers will be able to provide feedback to George and Drew as to which topics they would most like to see added in the future.

For more information about Genealogy Guys Learn, please contact George G. Morgan, aha@ahaseminars.com, 813-220-6274, or visit genealogyguyslearn.com.