New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 30 September 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added over 4 million new, free, historical records this week from German Bavarian Catholic Church Records, Ireland Marriage Bonds and Wills, and Gironde, France Civil Registrations.  Additional records of this week were from England and Illinois (USA).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
England England, Huntingdonshire Parish Registers 122,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Lancashire, Rusholme Road Cemetery 1821-1933 67,177 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Gironde, Civil Registration, 1696-1912 1,219,119 0 New indexed records collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939 2,598,880 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Diocesan and Prerogative Marriage License Bonds Indexes, 1623-1866 218,434 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Diocesan and Prerogative Wills & Administrations Indexes, 1595-1858 364,122 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Kane County, Elgin, Gail Borden Public Library District, Local Newspaper Obituary Digital Index, 1922-2017 66,820 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

