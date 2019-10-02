Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey is Coming Soon to ITV

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are two British Academy of Film and Television Arts award winning TV presenters who are taking part in a new programme called Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey. The show will focus on using DNA to aid in researching the family tree of each TV presenter. They will be are joined by genealogists and historians as they follow their maternal and paternal bloodlines into the past.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Of the two, one will discover that their great-grandfather was a celebrated war hero while the other will find out that their cousin is a former US female wrestling promoter. The stories of Ant and Dec’s ancestors will be peppered with the duo’s trademark warm sense of humour, as the documentary treats viewers to a rare and personal glimpse into their remarkable friendship and close bond.

The Saturday Night Take Away stars, both from Newcastle upon Tyne, will journey to Ireland as well as to the US, where they will visit the United Nations headquarters in New York. The date and time of the broadcasts have not yet been announced.

You can read more about Ant & Dec’s DNA Journey on the ITV web site at: https://www.itv.com/presscentre/press-releases/ant-decs-dna-journey.

NOTE to anyone outside the United Kingdom who may not be familiar with the television channels available there: ITV is the UK’s largest commercial television broadcaster which operates 13 out of 15 regions on the ITV network under the ITV brand (or the UTV brand in Northern Ireland).

I have not been able to find any information about whether or not Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey will ever be available in other countries. However, in the past, many ITV programmes have later become available on YouTube. The same may or may not happen with Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

