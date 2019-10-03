The RootsTech 2020 Early Bird Offer is Ending Soon

If you are thinking of attending RootsTech/Salt Lake City, you will want to be aware of this reminder from FamilySearch:

Your ancestors wouldn’t want you to let

a good deal go to waste

The October 11 deadline for RootsTech 2020 at the early bird price is coming up and tickets are going fast. Register by October 11 to purchase your full conference pass for only $169 (that’s a savings of $130 on a regularly priced pass). One-day passes are also available for only $99.

Top 3 Reasons to Join Us in February

4 days and 300+ sessions.

Get hands-on instruction from the best minds in the business to help you discover the stories of your ancestors. Browse the full schedule now.

The best speakers, all in one place.

Learn from more than 100 of the world’s top genealogy experts who specialize in DNA, research, preservation, and storytelling.

Shape the future of family history.

Technologists and genealogists are coming together to pave the future in this exciting industry and you can be a part of it! Regardless of skill level, there’s a place for everyone.