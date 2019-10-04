New Records Available to Search this Week on Findmypast

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Available to search this Findmypast Friday – new & exclusive US records and Scottish mental health registers & admissions

Here is what’s new this Findmypast Friday:

Were your ancestors laid to rest in Pennsylvania? Search over 276,000 new and exclusive burial records to find out. Published online for the first time in partnership with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, each transcript will reveal the date and location of your ancestor’s burial while images may reveal additional details.

The collection currently includes cemetery records from Abington, Goshenhoppen, Mckeesport, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more. The records span three centuries and cover more than 100 parishes across the state. Baptist, Catholic, Evangelical, Mennonite, Friends (Quakers), and Presbyterian cemeteries are all represented.

Discover what life was like in historical New Jersey with over 356,000 records from the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. The records date from 1600 up to 1990 and cover 20 counties across the state.

This rich and varied collection contains an assortment of essential records including baptisms, burials, marriages, minute books, town records, tax records, probate cases and more. With every result, you will find a typed transcript alongside an image of the original document. We recommend always checking images as they will help you to understand more about the context surrounding the record.

Does your family tree have roots in the Garden State? Browse our collection of New Jersey Vital records to learn more about the world in which they lived. Our browse search function give you the ability to explore volumes in their entirety by record type, piece number, county or borough/district

Over 63,000 additional records have been added to the collection and are now available to search. This index of admission records and registers covers a variety of Scottish mental health institutions including asylums and poorhouses between 1808 and 1883. Records can provide you with your ancestor’s birth year, death year, former residence, and next of kin.

The admission records are part of the National Records of Scotland’s MC2 series, Notices of Admissions by the Superintendent of the Mental Institutions. During the nineteenth century, treatment for mental health vastly improved. In the first half of the century, it was recognised that people suffering from a mental health disorder should be treated separately and facilities were created. Various campaigns continued to improve the conditions of those housed in these institutions.

This week we have added 96,038 new pages to our collection. We have two brand new titles – the Sun (London), not to be confused with today’s tabloid publication, and the Colored News, the first British newspaper to publish colour images.

Our updated titles also contain some wonderful illustrations. The Lady’s Own Paper, for which we have significant updates covering the years 1847-1854, is also bursting with illustrations on a variety of themes. We also have updates to three of our regional titles – the Newcastle Daily Chronicle, the Cork Examiner and the Liverpool Standard and General Commercial Advertiser.