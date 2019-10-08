New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 October 2019

The followimg announcement was writen by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch.org added over 1 million new, free, historical records this week from England Parish Registers (1538-1997.) An additional million records were contributed from Missouri County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records. Further records added this week come from Peru, Sweden, Ukraine, and the USA. States include CT, IN, KS, KY, ME, MS, NJ, OR, TN, TX and UT.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|England
|England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997
|1,129,899
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|279
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860
|21,520
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937
|26,376
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Zaporizhia Poll Tax Census (Revision Lists), 1811-1858
|32,813
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Connecticut, Church Records, 1660-1955
|16,710
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Indiana, Church Records, 1743-1966
|17,982
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Church Records, 1839-2004
|19,075
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, Church Records, 1826-1992
|6,975
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kentucky, Church Records, 1818-1995
|9,536
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Church Records, 1836-1938
|3,727
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maine, Church Records, 1734-1907
|57,125
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Church Records, 1910-1919
|2,869
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951
|687,271
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004
|30,739
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991
|1,346,115
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991
|396,373
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Church Records, 1675-1970
|59,467
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Church Records, 1853-1874
|543
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Church Records, 1816-1995
|3,909
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Church Records, 1852-1994
|6,107
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, Church Records, 1915-1972
|848
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah,Latter-Day Saint Biographical Encyclopedia
|52,829
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments