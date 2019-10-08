New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 October 2019

The followimg announcement was writen by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch.org added over 1 million newfree, historical records this week from England Parish Registers (1538-1997.) An additional million records were contributed from Missouri County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records. Further records added this week come from Peru, Sweden, Ukraine, and the USA. States include CT, IN, KS, KY, ME, MS, NJ, OR, TN, TX and UT.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
England England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997 1,129,899 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 279 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Östergötland Church Records, 1555-1911; index 1616-1860 21,520 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Western Ukraine Catholic Church Book Duplicates, 1600-1937 26,376 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Zaporizhia Poll Tax Census (Revision Lists), 1811-1858 32,813 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Connecticut, Church Records, 1660-1955 16,710 0 New indexed records collection
United States Indiana, Church Records, 1743-1966 17,982 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Church Records, 1839-2004 19,075 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, Church Records, 1826-1992 6,975 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kentucky, Church Records, 1818-1995 9,536 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, Church Records, 1836-1938 3,727 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Church Records, 1734-1907 57,125 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, Church Records, 1910-1919 2,869 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951 687,271 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Church Records, 1827-2004 30,739 0 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri, County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records, 1800-1991 1,346,115 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey Naturalization Records, 1796-1991 396,373 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Church Records, 1675-1970 59,467 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Church Records, 1853-1874 543 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Church Records, 1816-1995 3,909 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Church Records, 1852-1994 6,107 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, Church Records, 1915-1972 848 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah,Latter-Day Saint Biographical Encyclopedia 52,829 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

