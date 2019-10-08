New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 7 October 2019

FamilySearch.org added over 1 million new, free, historical records this week from England Parish Registers (1538-1997.) An additional million records were contributed from Missouri County Marriage, Naturalization, and Court Records. Further records added this week come from Peru, Sweden, Ukraine, and the USA. States include CT, IN, KS, KY, ME, MS, NJ, OR, TN, TX and UT.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.