Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) Why Search Engines Cannot Find All your Online Genealogy Information

(+) Follow-Up: Genealogy Record Keeping in the Post-PC World

Great Chicago Fire of 1871

Some North Americans Claim a False Indigenous Identity

The Proposed GEDCOM 5.5.5 Standard is a Better GEDCOM

Doctor Sues Fertility Clinic After Discovering He Has At Least 17 Unknown Children From Sperm He Donated Decades Ago

The Messy Consequences of DNA and the Golden State Killer Case

The Cuyahoga County (Ohio) Sexual Assault Kit Task Force Pilot Program to Perform Genealogical Database Searches to Identify Rapists

Dr. Barbara Rae-Venter and Gene By Gene Join Forces to Shape the Future of Investigative Genetic Genealogy

Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey is Coming Soon to ITV

The RootsTech 2020 Early Bird Offer is Ending Soon

Launch of Genealogy Education Subscription Site: Genealogy Guys Learn

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 30 September 2019

New Records Available to Search this Week on Findmypast

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

