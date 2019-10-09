Historic Newspapers of the Concord Times from Concord, North Carolina are now Available on DigitalNC

520 issues of The Concord Times from 1923 to 1927 have recently been digitized and added to DigitalNC thanks to a nomination from our partner Cabarrus County Public Library! The paper from Concord, North Carolina, documents 1920s happenings around the town, the state, and beyond. Published every Tuesday and Thursday, the paper frequently delivered news to its readers. A sampling of clippings are shared below:

To learn more about The Concord Times and see all 500+ issues, click here. For other digitized newspapers from Concord, North Carolina, visit this page.