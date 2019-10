If you are a user of The Master Genealogist (TMG), you will want to read about John Cardinal’s program, called TMG to GEDCOM. It exports a TMG dataset to a GEDCOM file. It is designed to maximize the transfer of data from your TMG project to any program that reads a GEDCOM file.

You can read more at: https://www.tmgtogedcom.com/en/tgn001.htm.