10 Historical Figures Who Had Incestuous Marriages

October 10, 2019

And now for something completely different. How would you like to map out the pedigrees and descendants of these people?

  1. H. G. Wells
  2. Claudius
  3. Albert Einstein
  4. Cleopatra
  5. Edgar Allen Poe
  6. James Watt
  7. Atahualpa -the last Inca Emperor who married his sister
  8. Emperor Suinin – the 11th Emperor of Japan who had two chief wives (empress), one of whom was his first cousin. He also had six consorts and he fathered 17 children.
  9. Charles Darwin
  10. Philip II of Spain

You can watch a YouTube video hosted by Simon Whistler at: https://youtu.be/xFMmJMlyqnY.

Then there are the royal families of Europe who intermarried amongst their own families most of the time. Of course, this caused a lot of medical problems. Take a look at the following chart of the British royals and their spouses in order to see why they had all these problems:

Click on the above image to view a larger version

I wonder what their DNA markers looked like?

Dennis J. Cunniff October 10, 2019 at 9:01 am

Intermarriage really only causes genetic problems with relation to recessive autosomal genes. It has nothing to do with hemophilia in the royal family, which was a simple mutation spread through marriage, rather than intermarriage.

