23andMe’s New VIP Service Includes a One-On-One Chat to Explain your DNA

23andMe just added a third purchasing option for those who want a little bit more.

The new VIP Health + Ancestry Service delivers more options for customers, including concierge-like services. The VIP service bundles together one 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service kit, with a companion kit, overnight shipping, and priority lab processing.

The new service also adds “premium customer support.” The primary feature of the new “premium customer support” seems to be a 30 minute, one-on-one Ancestry results overview. In short, if you do not understand the reports you received from 23andMe or if you want to dive in a bit deeper into the initial reports, you can schedule a 30-minute phone call with one of 23andMe’s customer support experts.

The new service isn’t cheap at $499 US per year.

You can learn more in the 23andMe Blog at: https://blog.23andme.com/news/23andme-adds-a-new-vip-health-ancestry-service/.