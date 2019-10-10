23andMe’s New VIP Service Includes a One-On-One Chat to Explain your DNA

· October 10, 2019 · Announcements, Business News, DNA · No Comments

23andMe just added a third purchasing option for those who want a little bit more.

The new VIP Health + Ancestry Service delivers more options for customers, including concierge-like services. The VIP service bundles together one 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service kit, with a companion kit, overnight shipping, and priority lab processing.

The new service also adds “premium customer support.” The primary feature of the new “premium customer support” seems to be a 30 minute, one-on-one Ancestry results overview. In short, if you do not understand the reports you received from 23andMe or if you want to dive in a bit deeper into the initial reports, you can schedule a 30-minute phone call with one of 23andMe’s customer support experts.

The new service isn’t cheap at $499 US per year.

You can learn more in the 23andMe Blog at: https://blog.23andme.com/news/23andme-adds-a-new-vip-health-ancestry-service/.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: