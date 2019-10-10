HOW can I Be Sure My ‘Re-print’ and ‘Use’ of Information in Newspaper Articles and Genealogy Books is ‘LEGAL?’

If you are planning on publishing information that was at least partially obtained from other publications, you need to read an article by Judy G. Russell, aka The Legal Genealogist, in her blog at: https://www.legalgenealogist.com/2019/10/10/the-history-in-the-news/.

It explains copyright issues in plain English. I saved the article in Evernote. You also could save it in OneNote or in any other application where it will be saved and easily findable in the future should you ever have questions about the copyrights involved with republishing.