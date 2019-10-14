Irish Man Hilariously Pranks His Family at His Own Funeral

October 14, 2019

I have been collecting humorous obituaries for a while. This story isn’t about an obituary but about something related, as created by a man with a similar sense of humor.

As described by Ellie Houghtaling in the Mashable web site:

Shay Bradley of Kilnamanagh in the south of Dublin, Ireland, passed October 8, but that didn’t mean he was ready to give up his life’s passion of pranking his family. When his coffin was lowered and the bag pipes began playing, something unusual happened – an audio recording of his voice began playing.

(When the video starts playing, click on the speaker icon near the lower right corner to enable the sound.)

You can read more and also watch the same video of the family’s reaction at: https://www.facebook.com/andi.bradley1/videos/10156886987519613/

Warning: the video does contain a bit of profanity.

