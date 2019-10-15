New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 14 October 2019

This week, FamilySearch.org added over 1 million new, free, historical records from France Marriages (1546-1924), and another million records from Uruguay Passenger Lists (1888-1980.) Other countries include England, Sweden, Uruguay and the United States, including Alabama, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisianna, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Ohio.

