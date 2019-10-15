New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 14 October 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

This week, FamilySearch.org added over 1 million new, free, historical records from France Marriages (1546-1924), and another million records from Uruguay Passenger Lists (1888-1980.) Other countries include England, Sweden, Uruguay and the United States, including Alabama, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisianna, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Ohio. 

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
England England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918 775,855 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France Deaths and Burials, 1546-1960 341,046 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Marriages, 1546-1924 1,209,615 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927 22,902 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Church Records, 1831-1994 11,048 0 New indexed records collection
United States Delaware, Church Records, 1707-1939 75,282 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Tax Assessment Rolls, 1847-1903 48,133 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Church Records, 1837-1995 28,599 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1905 30,672 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Parish Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905 132,854 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, Church Records, 1668-1995 88,574 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Church Records, 1630-1943 6,606 0 New indexed records collection
United States Minnesota, Church Records, 1798-1991 4,977 0 New indexed records collection
United States New Hampshire, Church Records, 1771-1905 404 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, Church Records, 1660-1954 106,989 0 New indexed records collection
United States Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900 116,184 0 New indexed records collection
Uruguay Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980 1,017,722 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

