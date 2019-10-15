New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 14 October 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
This week, FamilySearch.org added over 1 million new, free, historical records from France Marriages (1546-1924), and another million records from Uruguay Passenger Lists (1888-1980.) Other countries include England, Sweden, Uruguay and the United States, including Alabama, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisianna, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York and Ohio.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|England
|England, Shropshire Parish Registers, 1538-1918
|775,855
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France Deaths and Burials, 1546-1960
|341,046
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Marriages, 1546-1924
|1,209,615
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Stockholm City Archives, Index to Church Records, 1546-1927
|22,902
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Church Records, 1831-1994
|11,048
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Delaware, Church Records, 1707-1939
|75,282
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Tax Assessment Rolls, 1847-1903
|48,133
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Church Records, 1837-1995
|28,599
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1905
|30,672
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Parish Voter Registration Records, 1867-1905
|132,854
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, Church Records, 1668-1995
|88,574
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Church Records, 1630-1943
|6,606
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Minnesota, Church Records, 1798-1991
|4,977
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Hampshire, Church Records, 1771-1905
|404
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, Church Records, 1660-1954
|106,989
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Ohio, Clermont County Tax Records, 1816-1900
|116,184
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Uruguay
|Uruguay, Passenger Lists, 1888-1980
|1,017,722
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments