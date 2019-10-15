Researching Slave Trader Ancestors

The web site of the University of Irvine, California (UCI) has an article about Stella Cardoza, an alumnus of the University, who successfully traced her ancestry back to 17th-century Spain and was able to identify her eighth great-grandfather, Juan Enríquez de Aponte. She did so by a combination of old-fashioned genealogy research and a lucky find on the Slave Voyages website which houses databases documenting almost four centuries of the slave trade from Africa to the Americas and within the New World.

“He was a slave trader, so that’s where the tragic connection between the slave trade and my life began,” says Cardoza, a resident of San Juan Capistrano. “Juan Enríquez de Aponte’s daughter Maria inherited what he left behind, and that financed her family’s trip from Seville, Spain, to New Spain (present-day Mexico) in 1695.

You can find this interesting story written by Pat Harriman at: https://news.uci.edu/2019/10/14/shaking-the-family-tree/.

My thanks to newsletter reader Francie Kennedy for telling me about this story.