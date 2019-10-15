Researching Slave Trader Ancestors

· October 15, 2019 · Genealogy Basics · No Comments

The web site of the University of Irvine, California (UCI) has an article about Stella Cardoza, an alumnus of the University, who successfully traced her ancestry back to 17th-century Spain and was able to identify her eighth great-grandfather, Juan Enríquez de Aponte. She did so by a combination of old-fashioned genealogy research and a lucky find on the Slave Voyages website which houses databases documenting almost four centuries of the slave trade from Africa to the Americas and within the New World.

“He was a slave trader, so that’s where the tragic connection between the slave trade and my life began,” says Cardoza, a resident of San Juan Capistrano. “Juan Enríquez de Aponte’s daughter Maria inherited what he left behind, and that financed her family’s trip from Seville, Spain, to New Spain (present-day Mexico) in 1695.

You can find this interesting story written by Pat Harriman at: https://news.uci.edu/2019/10/14/shaking-the-family-tree/.

My thanks to newsletter reader Francie Kennedy for telling me about this story.

