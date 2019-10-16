Follow-Up: How the Irish Man Hilariously Pranked His Family at His Own Funeral

This is a do-it-yourself article. You could do this yourself when the day comes. Well, you do have to have assistance from someone else at the funeral…

If you haven’t already read it, first read my earlier article, Irish Man Hilariously Pranks His Family at His Own Funeral, at https://blog.eogn.com/2019/10/14/irish-man-hilariously-pranks-his-family-at-his-own-funeral/. Now Andrea, the daughter of the dearly departed Irishman, has revealed how her late father came up with the idea more than a year earlier.

(When the video starts playing, click on the speaker icon near the lower right corner to enable the sound.)

When it came to the sad day of Shay’s darkly comic joke, his daughter Andrea and her brother ensured his last joke went off without a hitch – and the reactions of those in attendance did not disappoint.

“Everyone was in disbelief for a couple of seconds. He kept roaring “let me out” and “can you hear me?” For a moment, he had fooled everyone just like he wanted”.

The best reaction apparently came from Shay’s surviving sister Rose: “’It’s a good thing he’s dead because I’d have killed him’”.

Details may be found at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn191016a.

