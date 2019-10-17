Ancestry’s DNA Health Screening Will Require a Doctor’s Order

Ancestry said Tuesday that its new consumer health tests (described in an earlier article in this newsletter at https://tinyurl.com/eogn191017) will require authorization by a physician.

As mentioned in the original announcement: “Ancestry has partnered with PWNHealth, an independent network of board-certified physicians and genetic counselors, to offer these services, which are included in both AncestryHealth Core and AncestryHealth Plus.”

Ancestry Chief Executive Officer Margo Georgiadis says the company wanted to focus on providing ways for its tests to integrate easily into the care patients receive from their regular doctors.

“That’s really why we chose a path that has a doctor,” she says, “so that the consumer not only can find out a risk factor, but they can seamlessly take a lab report with clinically recommended guidelines into the doctor’s office so that there’s a clear next path for action.”

