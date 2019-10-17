Irish Birth, Marriage, and Death Certificates Are Now Available Online for Free

A wealth of historical registers of marriages, births, and deaths are available to view for free on the website Irish Genealogy and covers births from 1864 to 1918, deaths from 1878 to 1968, and marriages from 1864 to 1943.

The new additions include deaths in 1967 and 1968, births in 1917 and 1918, and marriages from 1864 to 1869 and 1942 to 1943, meaning that those looking to delve into their family’s history online can now go deeper than ever before.

Details may be found in the IrishCentral web site at: https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/genealogy/irish-geneaology-resource-free.