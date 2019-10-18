Have Polish Ancestry? You may be Able to Obtain Polish (and European Union) Citizenship

Thanks to Poland’s liberal citizenship laws, thousands of people of Polish descent born in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Israel, South Africa and many other countries hold dual nationality and an EU passport. There are many advantages of having Polish citizenship now that Poland is a part of the European Union. With Polish citizenship, doors to living, studying and working in Europe are open.

A past article in the Australian Times states:

“Since Poland’s accession to the European Union in 2004, obtaining Polish citizenship and a Polish passport has become a very attractive proposition. Yes, it’s cool to be Polish again!”

“If you are of Polish origins, however, it means that technically you are already a Polish citizen and you can apply to have it ‘confirmed’ by proving your heritage. It doesn’t matter where you were born; what matters is who your ancestors were. You don’t even have to speak Polish.

“As the first step, people applying to the Polish authorities to have their citizenship confirmed need to establish whether their parents, grandparents or great-grand parents were Polish citizens. Normally, you only need one of your ancestors to have had Polish citizenship for you to qualify. To do that, they need to provide evidence, which can be problematic due to the passage of time, lack of documents or other events that make it difficult to prove the blood ties between applicants and their ancestors. Whilst the Polish authorities may assist with some research, the burden of proof lies with the applicants themselves and without proper documentation, cases can drag on for years.”

I suspect most genealogists with Polish ancestry can provide such evidence.

You can read the entire article at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn191018.

You can also learn a lot more about obtaining Polish citizenship in a Wikipedia article at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polish_nationality_law.

