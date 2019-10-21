Help Wanted: Join the 2020 U.S. Census Team

Join the 2020 Census Team!

The Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.

During an October 22 news conference, Census Bureau officials and partners will give updates on 2020 Census job opportunities and hiring efforts. Learn more about the event at the Census Bureau Newsroom.

Unable To Make The Event?

Contact Us About 2020 Jobs

If you have general questions about 2020 Census jobs or technical issues with your application, please contact us through the options below.

Jobs Line: 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) Select Option 1: For technical help with your job application or hiring documents. Select Option 3: To speak to a local Census Bureau representative.

Federal Relay Service for TTY/ASCII: 1-800-877-8339 or for more information on the Federal Relay Service click here.

Click the link below to learn more about upcoming job opportunities!