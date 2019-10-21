Help Wanted: Join the 2020 U.S. Census Team
Dick Eastman
·
October 21, 2019
·
Help Wanted
If you are an experienced genealogist, you probably are well qualified to be an enumerator (census taker) or for any of number of other jobs working at the U.S. Census Bureau. The following is from a help wanted ad produced by the Census Bureau:
The U.S. Census Bureau is launching the nationwide 2020 Census recruitment campaign by hosting and we're looking for volunteers.
Join the 2020 Census Team!
The Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.
During an October 22 news conference, Census Bureau officials and partners will give updates on 2020 Census job opportunities and hiring efforts. Learn more about the event at the Census Bureau Newsroom.
Unable To Make The Event?
Contact Us About 2020 Jobs
If you have general questions about 2020 Census jobs or technical issues with your application, please contact us through the options below.
- Jobs Line: 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020)
- Select Option 1: For technical help with your job application or hiring documents.
- Select Option 3: To speak to a local Census Bureau representative.
- Federal Relay Service for TTY/ASCII: 1-800-877-8339 or for more information on the Federal Relay Service click here.
Click the link below to learn more about upcoming job opportunities!
Help us spread the word about the 2020 Census! Share this on social media or forward it to a friend.
About the Census Bureau
We serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy. The Census Bureau is the federal government’s largest statistical agency. We are a scientific organization focused on data. Policy-makers, businesses, and the public use our information to make far-reaching decisions.
