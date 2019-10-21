On the Road Again, This Time to London

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week or ten days. I will be in London, England attending the RootsTech London genealogy conference on October 24 through 26. See https://www.rootstech.org/london for details about the conference. I will then add a few days “personal time” both before and after the conference so that I can be a tourist in the country and travel around a bit.

I have been to England many times and every time I leave I always have ideas on what I want to do on my “next visit.” In the next ten days, I plan to follow up on some of those ideas.

RootsTech Exhibits Hall

I also hope to write about the conference events that I see at RootsTech London and I also suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there.

I will be traveling with a Chromebook and a smartphone, so I should be well-connected while in London. Posting new articles shouldn’t be much of a technical challenge. However, the big problem during many of my past travels always has been the amount of time available. You may not see as many new articles posted as usual.

I should be back home October 30.

Stay tuned here for updates from RootsTech London!