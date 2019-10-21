Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

On the Road Again, This Time to London

(+) How to Preserve Newspaper Clippings

So Why Lock Up the Birth Records?

Calendars Explained

Irish Man Hilariously Pranks His Family at His Own Funeral

Follow-Up: How the Irish Man Hilariously Pranked His Family at His Own Funeral

Researching Slave Trader Ancestors

Have Polish Ancestry? You may be Able to Obtain Polish (and European Union) Citizenship

New English Parish Registers & Scottish Wills Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 14 October 2019

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

AncestryHealth Announces Genotype and Next Generation Genetic Sequencing Services

Ancestry’s DNA Health Screening Will Require a Doctor’s Order

Past Predictions about the Future of Electricity

The Best RSS Readers and News Aggregation Apps

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

