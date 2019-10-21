Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

From the Ancestry.com list of recent new and/or updated additions at https://www.ancestry.com/cs/recent-collections

New and Updated
UPDATED 1870 United States Federal Census
10/17/2019
UPDATED Massachusetts, Boston Archdiocese Roman Catholic Sacramental Records, 1789-1900
10/14/2019
UPDATED 1920 United States Federal Census
10/9/2019
UPDATED Australia and New Zealand, Find A Grave Index, 1800s-Current
10/8/2019
UPDATED Germany, Find A Grave Index, 1600s-Current
10/8/2019
NEW Illinois, Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield Sacramental Records, 1853-1975
10/8/2019

