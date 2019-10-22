University of Georgia Partners with Google Books for Digital Access including City Directories

Here is an extract from the University of Georgia web site at: https://news.uga.edu/uga-partners-with-google-books-for-digital-access/:

“Through a new partnership with Google, about 120,000 of the Libraries’ 4.5 million volumes will be digitized, allowing further access to literary, historic, scientific and reference books and journals through UGA’s library catalog as well as one of the largest digital book collections in the world.

“The University of Georgia Libraries’ collection of 4.5 million volumes is a vast resource for students and scholars at our campuses, and the Google Books partnership extends those benefits to people across the globe,” University Librarian and Associate Provost Toby Graham said. ‘The ability to search through the full text of these digitized materials will make it even easier for researchers to gain access to the knowledge that helps them to better understand our world.’

“In addition to more modern materials that will be available for preview online, other examples of volumes available in full text include shipping registers from as far back as 1764 and Atlanta city directories dating back to 1870.

You can read more in the University of Georgia web site at: https://news.uga.edu/uga-partners-with-google-books-for-digital-access/.

