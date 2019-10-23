Filae.com launches English language site and facilitates access to 1.5 billion names from French Records

The following announcement was written by Filae:

Filae’s French collection opens the door for non-French-speaking people to discover their family stories online; 40 million people in the world (excluding France) claim French descent.

Paris, France – September, 18, 2019 – Filae.com, the world’s largest online resource for accessing French official records, today announced the launch of its first foreign language international sister-site: https://en.filae.com.

With more than 40 million people in the world claiming French heritage, the launch of an English language version of Filae.com gives all of them an unprecedented and exclusive access to more than 150 million images of French Census and Vital records (birth, marriage, death) which have been indexed by Filae.com. As Elvis Presley, Alec Baldwin, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, Kurt Cobain, Warren Buffett, Hillary Clinton and many other celebrities, 4% of the US population, 17% of Argentinians and 14% of Canadians have French roots!

« The launch of Filae.com is just the beginning of a more global strategy whose aim is to facilitate access to the largest resource of French records and to help people with French descent tracing back their ancestry whatever their language is and wherever they live! We are thrilled to share information we digitized and indexed with family history fans all over the world.» said Toussaint Roze, CEO and founder of Filae.com

Starting as early as 1500, Filae’s French historical collection features records such as Parish registers, Civil records, Census and vital records, Passenger lists, Military records (Napoleonic wars, WWI, WWII), Indexes provided by French societies, Directories and many other historical records (French revolution, etc) Filae.com also provides its users with easy-to-use tools to build their own trees or import their gedcom files, upload photos and documents and share them with other members.

About Filae.com

Launched in December 2016, Filae.com is the first and largest resource for French digitized and indexed records online.

The service was created by Toussaint Roze, a French serial- entrepreneur dedicated to genealogy who previously created successful online services like notrefamille.com, genealogie.com and gedlink. Filae.com hosts and indexes more than 150 million digitisations of French original records for the XVIIIth and XIXth centuries.

NOTE: http://filae.com is in French while http://en.filae.com is in English.