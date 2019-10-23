New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 October 2019

Familysearch.org added over 4.4 million new, free, historical records this week from the 1860 United States Census (Slave Schedule). Additional countries include American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, France, Guatemala, Peru, South Africa, Ukraine, Wales and the United States, including AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, LA, MD, MS, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, VA, and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.