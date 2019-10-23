New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 October 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Familysearch.org added over 4.4 million new, free, historical records this week from the 1860 United States Census (Slave Schedule). Additional countries include American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, France, Guatemala, Peru, South Africa, Ukraine, Wales and the United States, including AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, LA, MD, MS, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, VA, and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|1,042
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|2,616
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959
|7,977
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|749
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|33
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|4,199
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|31,059
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Bedfordshire Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|376.993
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887
|33.158
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963
|0
|20,994
|Added images to an existing collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|73,007
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1876
|20,638
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008
|50,391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|670
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|10,811
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952
|1,423
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|25,835
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|203,980
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ukraine
|Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734-1930
|0
|89,059
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|887
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930
|220,360
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965
|10,839
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Naturalization Records, 1900-1972
|8,931
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988
|8,808
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Mendocino County, Ukiah, Russian River Cemetery District, Index to Burials, 1850-1990
|11,064
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934
|130,470
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, Church Records, 1834-1997
|83
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960
|92,354
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955
|107,610
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|10,830
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925
|104,061
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Tax Assessment Rolls, 1847-1903
|55,132
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Various Islands, Circuit Court Divorce Records, 1849-1915
|0
|46,945
|New browsable image collection.
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|48,023
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|73,533
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Kent County, Voter Registration Records, 1853-1898
|26,757
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905
|21,474
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Mississippi, State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951
|25,969
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|29
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|301
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Church and Civil Deaths, 1824-1962
|1,461
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958
|1,224
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Church Records, 1762-2008
|76,039
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Rose Hill Burial Park, Interment cards, 1917-1982
|54,905
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Carbon County, Jim Thorpe, Cemetery Records, 1747-2007
|0
|469
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926
|1,902
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Census (Slave Schedule), 1860
|4,429,408
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|58,247
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|22,972
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866
|13,135
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Interment Records, 1880-1979
|15,569
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Wales
|Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900
|1,771
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales, Monmouthshire (Gwent) Workhouse Registers 1843-1929
|141,211
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
