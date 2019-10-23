New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 October 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Familysearch.org added over 4.4 million newfree, historical records this week from the 1860 United States Census (Slave Schedule).  Additional countries include American Samoa, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, England, France, Guatemala, Peru, South Africa, Ukraine, Wales and the United States, including AL, AK, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, LA, MD, MS, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, VA, and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 1,042 0 New indexed records collection
Brazil Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2016 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 2,616 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959 7,977 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 749 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 33 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 4,199 0 New indexed records collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 31,059 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Bedfordshire Parish Registers, 1538-1983 376.993 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Devon Bishop’s Transcripts, 1558-1887 33.158 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963 0 20,994 Added images to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 73,007 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1876 20,638 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008 50,391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 670 0 New indexed records collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 10,811 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952 1,423 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 25,835 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 203,980 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ukraine Ukraine, Kyiv Orthodox Consistory Church Book Duplicates, 1734-1930 0 89,059 Added images to an existing collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 887 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, County Birth Registers, 1881-1930 220,360 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965 10,839 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Naturalization Records, 1900-1972 8,931 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 8,808 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Mendocino County, Ukiah, Russian River Cemetery District, Index to Burials, 1850-1990 11,064 0 New indexed records collection
United States Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934 130,470 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, Church Records, 1834-1997 83 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, County Delayed Birth and Death Records, 1870-1960 92,354 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955 107,610 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 10,830 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925 104,061 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Tax Assessment Rolls, 1847-1903 55,132 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Various Islands, Circuit Court Divorce Records, 1849-1915 0 46,945 New browsable image collection.
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 48,023 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 73,533 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Kent County, Voter Registration Records, 1853-1898 26,757 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905 21,474 0 New indexed records collection
United States Mississippi, State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951 25,969 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 29 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 301 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Church and Civil Deaths, 1824-1962 1,461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Wake County, Death Records, 1900-1909 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958 1,224 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Church Records, 1762-2008 76,039 0 New indexed records collection
United States Oklahoma, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Rose Hill Burial Park, Interment cards, 1917-1982 54,905 0 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Carbon County, Jim Thorpe, Cemetery Records, 1747-2007 0 469 Added images to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston, Birth Registers, 1901-1926 1,902 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Census (Slave Schedule), 1860 4,429,408 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 58,247 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 22,972 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Slave Birth Index, 1853-1866 13,135 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery, Interment Records, 1880-1979 15,569 0 New indexed records collection
Wales Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900 1,771 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales, Monmouthshire (Gwent) Workhouse Registers 1843-1929 141,211 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

