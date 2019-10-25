Findmypast Publishes New Norfolk Parish Registers Online

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast has added over 1.4 million new additions to their collection of Norfolk Parish Registers Released in partnership with the Norfolk Record Office, this recent update adds over 500 new parishes to Findmypast’s Norfolk collections New baptisms, marriages and burials join Findmypast’s existing collection of UK parish records – the largest available online



Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the online publication of more than 1.4 million new parish registers in partnership with the Norfolk Record Office.

These new records span more than 500 years (1464 to 1993) of Norfolk history and add more than 500 new parishes to Findmypast’s existing Norfolk collection.

Created from over 2,500 handwritten registers currently held at the Norfolk Record Office in Norwich, the new baptisms, marriages and burials have been scanned and digitised in full colour to ensure the highest possible image quality.

By improving access to these rich documents and making them searchable, Findmypast will provide family historians from around the world with new opportunities to discover their Norfolk ancestors. Researchers can now uncover details of their families past and add new generations to their family tree with greater ease than ever before.

Over 6.2 million fully indexed Norfolk baptism, marriage and burial records are now available to search online at Findmypast.

These new additions join Findmypast’s existing collection of Norfolk records, a vast archive of more than 11.7 million documents including Bishop’s Transcripts, Archdeacon Transcripts, Poor Law records, Electoral Registers, Lad Tax Assessments, newspapers and more.

Findmypast’s head of UK licensing, Paul Nixon, said “These hugely important parish register additions from Norfolk demonstrate Findmypast’s commitment to local history and are further examples of our justified reputation for being experts in British and Irish family history.”