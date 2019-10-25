Jessica Greenwood, MS, LGC has written an article about DNA that is now available in the MyHeritage Blog. I suspect this article will interest many people, genealogists and non-genealogists alike. It certainly was of interest to me! The article describes your inherited DNA and the effect it has on your health and life expectancy.

Jessica Greenwood writes:

“As the average lifespan has grown over the past several decades, learning about your health and how to preserve it has become increasingly more important. Scientists are constantly uncovering new developments about the impact that genetics has on our long term health. Genetics, and what they mean for us personally, can be complicated. But learning how our genetics may impact our health can empower us to make different choices that can significantly change the long-term risk to develop certain conditions.

“In this Health blog series, we’ll dive into hot topics related to DNA testing and health as well as how this testing can be incorporated into your overall health management plan. So, let’s get started!

“How is the Risk for Complex Conditions Determined?

“Ever wonder if heart disease has some genetic component? What about type 2 diabetes? Or breast cancer? There is a new technique that aims to combine DNA testing with mathematical modeling to answer that very question on a personal level. It is called a polygenic risk score (PRS). But what exactly is a polygenic risk score?”:

You can read the full article in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/10/what-is-a-polygenic-risk-score/.