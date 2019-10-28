Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

RootsTech/London is a Roaring Success!

My Photos from RootsTech/London

The “Other Conference” Held at the ExCel London this Weekend

What is a Polygenic Risk Score?

University of Georgia Partners with Google Books for Digital Access including City Directories

Roy Stockdill, R.I.P.

Over the Next Several Months, AncestryDNA Customers May Receive Updated Ethnicity Estimates and That’s a Good Thing

Colour Tithe Maps for Warwickshire added to TheGenealogist

Findmypast Publishes New Norfolk Parish Registers Online

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 21 October 2019

Filae.com launches English language site and facilitates access to 1.5 billion names from French Records

Help Wanted: Join the 2020 U.S. Census Team

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

